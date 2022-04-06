CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,849. The company has a market cap of $761.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

