Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.54. 3,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

