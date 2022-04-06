Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

