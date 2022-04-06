Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

CROMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

