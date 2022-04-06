Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.67. 567,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 259,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.16 million and a P/E ratio of -124.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

