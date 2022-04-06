Critical Comparison: Newell Brands (NWL) versus Its Peers

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Newell Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40% Newell Brands Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Newell Brands pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newell Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 Newell Brands Competitors 116 669 789 40 2.47

Newell Brands presently has a consensus target price of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.94%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Newell Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ rivals have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $10.59 billion $572.00 million 16.16 Newell Brands Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.48

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Newell Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Graco, NUK, Tigex, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and distributors, e-commerce, sporting goods, specialty, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

