Critical Analysis: agilon health (AGL) versus Its Competitors

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the "Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare agilon health to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -5,383.00% -118.83% -43.45%

This table compares agilon health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -23.73 agilon health Competitors $1.81 billion $88.51 million 13.91

agilon health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 120 473 622 23 2.44

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.91%. Given agilon health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

agilon health beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

