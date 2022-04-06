Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.64) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

CRST opened at GBX 271.28 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £696.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.15).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,163.93). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($121,180.33). Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

