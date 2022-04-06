Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 25th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

