Credit Suisse Group Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $38.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.
PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.
Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
