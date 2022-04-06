Credit Suisse Group Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $38.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

