Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,019 ($52.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,683.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,731.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,082.50 ($40.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90). The company has a market cap of £92.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.07) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,201,639.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

