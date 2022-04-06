Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $582.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting Credit Acceptance's profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting bottom-line growth. Worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other near-term concerns for the company, which make us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

CACC stock opened at $544.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $352.10 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.64.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

