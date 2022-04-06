Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($79.12) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.43 ($71.90).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €45.54 ($50.04) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.37 and a 200-day moving average of €53.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.