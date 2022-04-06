Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CVLG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

