Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells $2,277,410.20 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50.

CPNG stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,231,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,550. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after buying an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $431,845,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

