Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

