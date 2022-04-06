Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Costamare has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Costamare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Costamare by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Costamare by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

