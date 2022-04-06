Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,420,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

