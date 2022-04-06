Cormark Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.68.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.75 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

