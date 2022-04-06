CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.
About CoreCard (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.