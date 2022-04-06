Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 2.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 5,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

