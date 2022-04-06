Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.