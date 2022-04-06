Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

