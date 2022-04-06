Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

