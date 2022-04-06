Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 811,138 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.50.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

