Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Insider Jason Billings Buys 200,000 Shares

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$135,000.00 ($101,503.76).
The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.
About Contango Asset Management (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.