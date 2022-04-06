Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-10.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STZ stock opened at $230.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

