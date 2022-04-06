Constellation Brands (STZ) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Constellation Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -767.80 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -26.72

Constellation Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -310.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Constellation Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 6 12 0 2.67 Constellation Brands Competitors 277 1290 1457 32 2.41

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $269.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 114.63%. Given Constellation Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

