CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.86. 7,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 588,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

