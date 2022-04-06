Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Up to $57.86

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 57.86, but opened at 59.86. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 58.04, with a volume of 5,560 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 57.94.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

