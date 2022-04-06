Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,016. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,359 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

