Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.54 or 0.07382866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00262243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00782980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00091843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00498524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00377012 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

