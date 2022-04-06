Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.26. 159,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.