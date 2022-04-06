Comparing The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JFE and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Sage Group 4 3 4 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares JFE and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.74% 14.42% 5.55% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $30.34 billion 0.26 -$205.55 million $4.26 3.27 The Sage Group $2.55 billion 3.87 $389.97 million N/A N/A

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

About JFE (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

