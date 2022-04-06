Comparing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 16.16% 19.10% 8.99% LICT 19.15% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and LICT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 3.00 $1.50 billion $1.62 19.28 LICT $129.14 million 3.50 $24.92 million $1,362.00 16.59

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats LICT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

LICT Company Profile (Get Rating)

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

