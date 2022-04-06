Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 430 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $361.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

