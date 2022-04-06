Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

