Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

