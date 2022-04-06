Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.97% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

