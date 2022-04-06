Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 208,934 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $3,166,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.