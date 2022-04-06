Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

