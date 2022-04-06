Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.74% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,335 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

