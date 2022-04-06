Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,869 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

