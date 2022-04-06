Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $166.32 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

