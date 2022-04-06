Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 31,229 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

