Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.60 million to $936.00 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

