Collateral Pay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $245,568.32 and $23.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.05 or 0.07380228 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,238.00 or 1.00138489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

