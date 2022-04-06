Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of CGNT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

