Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.