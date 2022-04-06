Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
