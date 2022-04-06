CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 352.89 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £58.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.40. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25).

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

